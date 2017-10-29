The Calgary Police Service has closed a section of downtown Calgary to vehicles and pedestrians after glass rained down from a high-rise building during strong wind.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m., 7 Avenue was closed in the vicinity of 1 Street Southwest and 1 Street S.W was closed between 6 Avenue and Stephen Avenue.

Calgary Fire Department officials confirm the glass fell from a window in Brookfield Place. Two weeks ago, on Sunday, October 15, glass fell from a window in the same building to the streets below and roads were closed for several hours.

Calgary Transit has halted LRT service between the City Hall and 7 Street stations. Shuttle buses are transporting passengers around the closure. Shuttles for westbound Calgary transit passengers are running along 4 Avenue while eastbound buses are moving along 9 Avenue.

