A snowfall warning has ended for the mountain parks but accumulation on roads and highways is impacting travel and motorists are advised to drive to the conditions.

The snow started falling just after midnight Tuesday and Environment Canada says between 5 and 10 centimetres will fall in and around the city before it tapers off at about noon.

Calgary police say there were 47 collisions reported between midnight and 10:00 a.m.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall in the Banff, Canmore and Kananaskis areas and travellers can expect winter driving conditions on Highway 1 west of Calgary.

A semi tractor-trailer unit jack-knifed on the QEII Highway near Carstairs at about 8:00 a.m. and a number of minor collisions were reported on roads in and around the city.

For the latest road conditions, check with AMA Road Reports, @511Alberta and Drive BC.