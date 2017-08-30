Police blocked off a scene in northwest Calgary on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was found in front of a home.

The call came in at about 7:15 a.m. after a barrel was spotted sitting in front of a home in the 6300 block of 31 Avenue N.W.

CTV Calgary has confirmed that the home belongs to Norm Perreault, a construction contractor who ran for mayor in 2013 and also ran for Ward 1 councillor three times.

Authorities found powder in the bottom of a barrel that had the word 'Explosives' written on the side.

CPS brought in Hazardous Material teams as well as the bomb disposal unit to help deal with the situation.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., witnesses in the area reported hearing a loud bang and police confirm they destroyed the barrel as a precaution.

A resident in the area was relieved the situation was quickly dealt with.

"I was thinking it was probably somebody doing something foolish. You're not sure what it is. We were happy with the outcome."

At 11:00 a.m., police told CTV Calgary that the potential threat is over and the area is considered safe.

Police will be remaining on scene investigating the contents of the barrel and working to determine who left it there.

A sample of the white powder inside the barrel has been taken for testing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers

