City officials say they’ve helped all they can, but are still getting some push back over the closure of the Midfield Mobile Home Park in northeast Calgary.

Back in May 2014, the city made the decision to shut down the park that contains about 173 homes, citing costs over the water and sewer lines that are over 40 years old.

The park is scheduled to be vacated by the end of next month.

Since then, many of the homes have been or are in the process of being removed.

Mayor Nenshi says a number of residents have been reluctant to leave.

“There are some folks there that have not been particularly interested in the city’s assistance of developing a plan to move forward, but we are there to continue to help and we will continue to help and make sure everyone has a safe and decent place to go.”

The city has offered $10,000 to residents to help in moving mobile homes as well as an additional lump sum payment of $10,000.

The park sits on 17 acres of land, owned by the Calgary Housing Company.

Once vacated and cleared, the land will be redeveloped as a mixed use commercial, office and residential development, including affordable housing.