Two vehicles collided on Highway 2A just north of Crossfield just before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, killing two people.

Paramedics arrived on scene to find a sedan and a pickup truck had crashed and a man and woman in the sedan had died.

A man in his 40s in the pickup truck was flown to Foothills Hospital via STARS Air Ambulance suffering serious internal and external injuries.

He is in stable, non-life threatening condition.

No names have been released.