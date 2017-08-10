Critics say that Brooks-Strathmore MLA Derek Fildebrandt broke the rules when he listed his Edmonton apartment, paid for by taxpayers, on the popular rental website Airbnb.

Fildebrandt has admitted that he rented out his apartment online while he claimed a housing allowance on the same property.

MLAs from outside the capital region are allowed to expense over $23,000 per year on accommodations while in Edmonton.

Fildebrandt is standing by his decision to list the property, calling it a waste to leave the apartment empty for half a year while not in Edmonton.

On Thursday morning, he also released the following statement in defence of his actions:

When I want a ride in a city, I use Uber. When I want to communicate with constituents, I use Facebook and Twitter. When I have an empty house, I use AirBnB.

I confirmed that letting out my Edmonton home while it is not being used is compliant with the rules. Everything has been open, public, and transparent. Given that my use of the service has always been public knowledge and shared openly with my colleagues, I hope that my stance two days ago concerning the UCP Leadership race in no way influenced the timing of this story being released the following day.

Letting out an unused residence is reasonable and a part of the modern sharing economy.

I'm not interested in letting the politics of smear distract from the real issues.

Letting out my Edmonton home earned $2,555 over 8 months, or an average of $319.38 a month, and so I'm happy to donate it in full to paying down the provincial debt.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the agency that Fildebrandt worked with before turning to politics, is now calling for a wider review of MLA expenses.