The Calgary Humane Society has issued an urgent request for towels, flat sheets, and blankets.

The Humane Society is currently closed after two dogs tested positive for canine parvovirus on Monday.

The dogs had to be put down and all the animals in the shelter are in quarantine.

The infected dogs were in the holding area and did not come in contact with any animals in adoptions.

Volunteers are cleaning the facility from top to bottom this week and expect to re-open their doors soon.

The clean linens can be dropped in a bin outside the society’s front doors.

If you find a stray dog you’re urged to call the city or take the animal to the nearest vet clinic.