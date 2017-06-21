A 50-year-old woman has died in hospital from injuries she received after the small bus she was in collided with a tanker truck on Glenmore Trail east of the city on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Glenmore Trail and Highway 791 at about 5:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Investigators believe the bus was travelling north on Highway 791 and was struck by the truck when the bus went through a stop sign at Glenmore Trial. The impact of the crash forced both vehicles off the road.

A man and a woman in the bus were taken to hospital in life threatening condition and the driver of the truck was uninjured.

The male driver of the bus remains in hospital in stable condition but his female passenger has since succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no word yet on charges.