1 arrested in suspicious death in Shawnessy

Calgary police have arrested one person in connection with a suspicious death in Shawnessy on Sunday night.

First responders were called to the house in the 200 block of Shawcliffe Circle around 7:00 p.m. on March 17.

As of early Monday morning, police could be seen in front of and behind the home.

According to EMS, paramedics were called for a police matter, and took one person to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim, a man, died later in hospital.

"The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is now investigating," police said in a news release.

"An autopsy will be conducted by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday, March 22. Until the completion of the autopsy, no further information can be shared."

Officials have not released the name of the accused or any details about the charges they may be facing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips