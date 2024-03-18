CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 arrested in suspicious death in Shawnessy

    Share

    Calgary police have arrested one person in connection with a suspicious death in Shawnessy on Sunday night.

    First responders were called to the house in the 200 block of Shawcliffe Circle around 7:00 p.m. on March 17.

    As of early Monday morning, police could be seen in front of and behind the home.

    According to EMS, paramedics were called for a police matter, and took one person to hospital in critical condition.

    Police say the victim, a man, died later in hospital.

    "The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is now investigating," police said in a news release.

    "An autopsy will be conducted by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday, March 22. Until the completion of the autopsy, no further information can be shared."

    Officials have not released the name of the accused or any details about the charges they may be facing.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News