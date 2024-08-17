1 dead in 3-vehicle collision on Deerfoot Trail

One person is dead following a three-vehicle collision that took place Saturday afternoon on Deerfoot Trail.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed Saturday that one person was dead and one other transported to hospital in stable condition following a collision that took place around noon Saturday on northbound Deerfoot between Anderson Road and 24 Street S.E.

One of the vehicles was a motorcycle.

Calgary police posted a notice on social media about the closure Saturday around 12:14 p.m.

Police say they expect that the road will be closed for many more hours.

Police are asking motorists to please use other routes.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.