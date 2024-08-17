CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 dead in 3-vehicle collision on Deerfoot Trail

    Northbound Deerfoot Trail was closed Saturday afternoon due to a fatal three-vehicle collision that left 1 dead and 1 injured. (Photo: Alesia Fieldberg) Northbound Deerfoot Trail was closed Saturday afternoon due to a fatal three-vehicle collision that left 1 dead and 1 injured. (Photo: Alesia Fieldberg)
    Share

    One person is dead following a three-vehicle collision that took place Saturday afternoon on Deerfoot Trail.

    An EMS spokesperson confirmed Saturday that one person was dead and one other transported to hospital in stable condition following a collision that took place around noon Saturday on northbound Deerfoot between Anderson Road and 24 Street S.E.

    One of the vehicles was a motorcycle.

    Calgary police posted a notice on social media about the closure Saturday around 12:14 p.m.

    Police say they expect that the road will be closed for many more hours.

    Police are asking motorists to please use other routes.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News