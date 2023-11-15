1 dead in Deerfoot Trail rollover

One person is dead following a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday afternoon.

A female driver rolled her vehicle around 1:30 p.m. on Deerfoot between Southland Drive and Anderson Road, confirmed Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed that the woman died.

Calgary police say the crash closed northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at 24 Street and Bow Bottom Trail.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.