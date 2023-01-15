1 dead in motor vehicle collision west of Fort Macleod

Fort Macleod RCMP are on scene of a motor vehicle collision that took place Sunday shortly after 8 a.m. on Highway 3, nine kilometres west of Fort Macleod that killed one person and injured three others.

It appears that a four door green passenger car and white pick up truck collided.

There appears to be fog limiting visibility in the area.

WB Hwy3 MVC 2km west of RR265 - west of Fort Macleod. Expect delays. (8:07am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 15, 2023

Officers anticipate being on scene for a number of hours to investigate but the highway is now open in both directions. Both vehicles are in the north side ditch, of the westbound lane.

With files from Tyson Fedor