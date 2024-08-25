CALGARY
Calgary

    1 dead in motorcycle collision on Macleod Trail

    Calgary police
    One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night, police confirmed Sunday.

    The single vehicle collision took place just after 9 p.m. at Macleod Trail and 194 Avenue S.W.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

