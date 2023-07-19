1 in hospital after crash on Stoney Trail
A section of Stoney Trail was closed after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday.
Calgary police say the collision occurred at 2:45 a.m.
One person was hospitalized.
All eastbound traffic was being detoured at Harvest Hills Boulevard North as of 6 a.m.
Anyone with dash cam video of the incident is asked to contact police.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Strike action resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports were back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the border
North Korea stayed silent Wednesday about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas' heavily fortified border as other members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said the North was unlikely to send him back any time soon amid heightened tensions between the rivals.
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
'It's just not right': Alberta family farm out about $175K after 85 cattle stolen
John Meston has been raising cattle for about 60 years, but what happened last fall has left a hole in his wallet and in his heart that he's not sure he'll ever fully recover from.
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
Team Canada feeling confident heading into first FIFA World Cup match
Team Canada won gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but heading into the 2023 FIFA World Cup, it is currently ranked seventh in the world.
Margaret Atwood calls on AI companies to compensate writers for their work
James Patterson, Suzanne Collins and Margaret Atwood are among thousands of writers endorsing an open letter from the Authors Guild urging AI companies to obtain permission before incorporating copyrighted work into their technologies.
Here's how to explore the Canadian outdoors on a budget
Exploring the great Canadian outdoors can be costly, but an avid hiker and environmentalist says there are many ways to go camping without breaking the bank.
Edmonton
-
-
-
Vancouver
-
'We won’t stop working until we end this crisis': British Columbia mourns 184 people who died in June due to toxic drugs
British Columbia is mourning another 184 people who died due to toxic drugs, as the province releases its latest monthly data on the ongoing overdose crisis.
-
1 dead after crash that closed Hastings Street in Burnaby
Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Burnaby, B.C., that left one person dead and halted traffic on Hastings Street Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Labour minister calls B.C. port strike 'illegal' citing Canada Industrial Relations Board ruling
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says a strike by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada is illegal after a ruling by the Canada Industrial Relations Board.
Atlantic
-
'The cost is significant': Premiers to take legal action over isthmus funding
With a day to spare, the premiers of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have decided to apply for national funding to help protect the Chignecto Isthmus, a crucial piece of land that connects the two provinces.
-
Collaborative care clinic in Amerst, N.S. to take on 1,400 new patients
A new primary care medical clinic in Amherst, N.S., is set to take on 1,400 new patients, the Department of Health said Wednesday.
-
Vancouver Island
-
'It's ridiculous': Annual income of $177,000 needed to afford to buy a home in Victoria
The cost of a home in the B.C. capital region is rising again. Between May and June, the average home price on the Canadian Real Estate Association price index rose by $6,500, according to James Laird, co-CEO of Ratehub.ca.
-
Nanaimo hockey player pursues dream after losing both parents
Skyler Cameron of Nanaimo needs help in pursuing his dream of playing university hockey and eventually going pro after the heartbreaking loss of both his parents.
-
Highway 4 closure 'horrific for many small businesses' on Vancouver Island
Tofino is normally a tourist mecca in the summer, but it was hit hard by the closure of Highway 4 in June, and now we know just how deep the economic pain went.
Toronto
-
'Not a cheap evening': Toronto moviegoers snag tickets for 'Barbenheimer' double feature
The online jokes about ‘Barbenheimer’ viewing plans appear to be translating into real ticket sales in Toronto and beyond.
-
Fans ate a record-breaking number of hot dogs at Rogers Centre last night. This was the average number per person
Fans ate a record-breaking number of hot dogs at Rogers Centre last night.
-
'Very unusual': New details emerge about man accused of kidnapping Ontario 'crypto king'
An investor who allegedly kidnapped self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski after investing $740,000 is asserting his innocence.
Montreal
-
Archdiocese of Montreal to pay $14.8 M to sex assault victims
A Quebec Superior Court judge has signed off on a sex abuse class-action settlement involving the Montreal archdiocese.The agreement, announced earlier this year, includes a minimum $14.8 million in compensation for victims of sexual abuse committed by diocesan priests and lay employees of the archdiocese since 1940
-
Lingering COVID-19 mask rules are now completely lifted in Quebec
Nearly all lingering COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec are lifted as of Wednesday, the provincial Health Ministry has announced. The update mainly affects healthcare workers and their patients, with remaining mask requirements now gone, including in cases involving a confirmed COVID-19 infection.
-
Injured road worker speaks out about hit-and-run that killed his colleague
One of the road workers injured in a hit-and-run at a Montreal construction site last week says he's had enough. Fabrizio Altieri, 39, wants drivers to know how dangerous it is when they try to cut corners around work sites.
Ottawa
-
Fatal fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood a homicide
Ottawa police are treating a fatal fire in Centretown overnight as a homicide.
-
OC Transpo must make sure trains are safe before O-Train service resumes, mayor says
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the safety of transit riders and OC Transpo staff is the top priority, as the O-Train remains out of service for a second day after a bearing issue was detected on one train.
-
Ontario spending $330 million a year to connect children, youth to care close to home
Premier Doug Ford announced $330 million in new funding to connect children and youth to care close to home.
Kitchener
-
Garbage truck forced to dump load on Kitchener street due to fire
Residents on Strange Street saw and smelt something rather strange Tuesday morning.
-
Police looking for man accused of exposing himself to children at Elmira park
Police were called to Gibson Park around 2 p.m. on Monday for a reports of a man who had been screaming, knocked food out a parkgoer’s hand and then exposed himself as children played nearby.
-
Teens arrested after crashing stolen Jaguar in downtown Guelph
Two 18-year-olds have been arrested after a stolen luxury SUV was found flipped onto its roof and abandoned in downtown Guelph.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. inquiry outlines 'serious issues' with Prince Albert police
The province released the recommendations from an external review of the Prince Albert police on Tuesday, highlighting issues that have brought the struggling force under scrutiny in the last several years.
-
Sask. 2023 Ag in Motion biggest event yet
The largest outdoor farm show in Western Canada got off to a soggy start as rain greeted the first day of Ag in Motion Tuesday.
-
Investigation underway after man dies in police custody: Sask. RCMP
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man died while in RCMP custody.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher suspended due to allegations she punished special needs student
A Sudbury teacher has been found guilty of professional misconduct after allegations she was paid by the parents of a special needs student to punish their son through a 'boot camp' at her home.
-
Elliot Lake suspect exposed himself to victim, followed another down the hall
A 25-year-old man from Elliot Lake has been charged following an incident at an apartment complex on Mississauga Avenue.
-
Here is what we know about the 'armed and dangerous' fugitive on the loose in North Bay, Ont.
Residents of North Bay are on edge Tuesday as the normally quiet northern Ontario community has become the centre of a nationwide manhunt for a dangerous fugitive wanted for dozens of violent crimes who is on the run from police. Here is what we know so far.
Winnipeg
-
'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
-
Liquor Mart employees go on strike amid contract negotiations
Workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) have walked off the job for one day amid ongoing contract negotiations.
-
Protesters say 'other warriors will take action' as city removes landfill blockade
The blockade at Winnipeg's Brady Landfill has been removed, nearly two weeks after protesters set it up demanding a search of a landfill north of the city for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Regina
-
Sask. Liberals rebrand to 'Saskatchewan Progress Party'
The Saskatchewan Liberal Party is now the Saskatchewan Progress Party (SPP) following a recent rebrand.
-
Federal government denies funding requests for Carry The Kettle First Nation amid court proceedings
Carry The Kettle (CTK) First Nation is out more than $1 million after its funding requests to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) were denied earlier this month.
-
