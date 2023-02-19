1 in hospital after Trans-Canada Highway crash near Strathmore

One person is recovering in hospital after an early-morning crash near Strathmore, Alta.

An SUV rear-ended a semi truck and trailer on Highway 1 and Range Road 235 around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP said.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted to a Calgary hospital, police added.

It's not known if the driver of the semi was injured.

Police are investigating the crash.