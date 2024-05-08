Revv52 set to transform Bella Concert Hall into Broadway showcase

If you’re craving a few Broadway tunes, one of Calgary’s most popular vocal performance ensembles has the show to satisfy you this weekend.

Revv52, in a unique collaboration with Storybook Theatre, is presenting On Broadway this weekend at the Bella Concert Hall at Mount Royal University.

The concert features a night of song and dance from shows such as Grease, West Side Story, Hair, Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Into the Woods, Book of Mormon, Hadestown, Hamilton, School of Rock, Come from Away and more.

The performance features choreography and a live band as well, and is directed on some numbers by Storybook Theatre artistic director JP Thibodeau and in others by Revv52 artistic director John Morgan, with a few numbers directed by Revv52 cast members, under the supervision of Thibodeau.

All of it will serve as a kind of warm-up event for Revv52 actually performing on Broadway. They’re going to New York in April 2025 to perform at Lincoln Centre in the 10th anniversary of Total Vocal with producer Deke Sharon.

Revv52 was formed in Calgary in 1952 and has performed around the world, including at Carnegie Hall.

