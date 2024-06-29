CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 man hospitalized following Friday night motorcycle crash on Glenmore

    A man was hospitalized in serious condition after a motorcycle crash Friday on Glenmore Trail
    A group of motorcycles had a crash Friday evening, leaving one man hospitalized.

    The incident took place on eastbound Glenmore the Deerfoot and Blackfoot Trails. One male was transported to Foothills hospital in serious condition.

    A second rider appeared to have fallen off their bike, but they were uninjured.

    The traffic unit is investigating the cause.

