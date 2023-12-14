CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 15-17)

    Inside Glow 2022 in Calgary. (Facebook/Glow Calgary) Inside Glow 2022 in Calgary. (Facebook/Glow Calgary)

    If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

    Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

    Andy Kim Christmas

    • What: The Andy Kim Christmas in support of theNational Music Centre (NMC) is coming back to town for two nights. Tickets are in support of the National Music Centre.
    • When: Dec. 14 and 15.
    • Where: National Music Centre, 850 Fourth St. S.E.
    • Cost: Platinum tickets cost $500, Premium tickets cost $150, and General Admission tickets cost $75.

    The Nutcracker

    • What: Alberta Ballet presents The Nutcracker. The beloved tale tells the story of Klara and her Nutcracker as they travel through an unknown kingdom, battle the dark magic of the Rat Tsar and dance with the courtiers of the Sugar Plum Fairy.
    • When: Dec 15 – 24.
    • Where:Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave N.W.
    • Cost: $69+

    Spruce Meadows Christmas light display

    • What: If you're looking to view some Christmas lights from the comfort of your car then drive over to Spruce Meadows.
    • When:  Dec. 15 – Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 24 and 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the weekend of Dec. 29 – Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. 
    • Cost: Free

    Glow Calgary

    Lions Festival of Lights

    • What: The Lions Festival of Lights is a large-scale Christmas lights display at Confederation Park that can be seen by driving by or walking through.
    • When: Nov. 25 – Jan. 8, 2024.
    • Where: Confederation Park. The display can be viewed along 14 Street N.W., north of 24 Avenue.
    • Cost: Free

    Once Upon a Christmas

    • What: Experience the magic of Christmas at Heritage Park with festive displays and both indoor and outdoor activities.
    • When: Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
    • Cost: $14.95 for children (three to 15) and $19.95 for general admission (16+)

    Christmas breakfast buffet

    • What: Head to Heritage Park to dine on delicious baked pastries, buttermilk pancakes and scrambled eggs at Once Upon a Christmas Breakfast Buffet.
    • When: Weekends from Dec. 9 -17 at both the Wainwright Hotel and Gunn's Dairy Barn.
    • Where: Heritage Park.
    • Cost: $20+ for children (3-11) and $40+ for adults (12+).

    It's a Wonderful Life: a live radio play

    • What: Listen to a staged radio play performance of Frank Capra's classic It's a Wonderful Life, presented by Morpheus Theatre, complete with foley sound effects.
    • When: Dec. 8 - 16
    • Where: Pumphouse Theatre, 2140 Pumphouse Avenue SW
    • Cost: Adult $23. Student/senior $18

    Watch the Calgary Flames

    • What:  The Calgary Flames take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
    • When: Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary

    Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer

    • What: Watch a performance of Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer. In the play, novelist Andrew Wyke lures his wife's lover to his country home and convinces him to stage a robbery of her jewelry. As the stakes rise, it sets off a chain of events that leaves audiences trying to decipher who is truly in control.
    • When: Nov. 18 – Dec. 17.
    • Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Ninth Ave S.E.
    • Cost: $80

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'They need a little time-out': MPs brace for end of House sitting

    As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News