10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 15-17)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

Andy Kim Christmas

National Music Centre, 850 Fourth St. S.E. Cost: Platinum tickets cost $500, Premium tickets cost $150, and General Admission tickets cost $75.

The Nutcracker

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave N.W. Cost: $69+

Spruce Meadows Christmas light display

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: Free

Glow Calgary

Nutrien Western Event Centre, 1800 Stampede Trail S.E. Cost: $22.99 +

Lions Festival of Lights

Confederation Park. The display can be viewed along 14 Street N.W., north of 24 Avenue. Cost: Free

Once Upon a Christmas

Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. Cost: $14.95 for children (three to 15) and $19.95 for general admission (16+)

Christmas breakfast buffet

Heritage Park. Cost: $20+ for children (3-11) and $40+ for adults (12+).

It's a Wonderful Life: a live radio play

Pumphouse Theatre, 2140 Pumphouse Avenue SW Cost: Adult $23. Student/senior $18

Watch the Calgary Flames

: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer