10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Oct. 6-9)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

Pumpkin Fest at Blue Grass Nursery

What: This year marks the 20th anniversary of Pumpkin Fest, a family-friendly event in support of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation featuring face painting, pumpkin carving, carriage rides, a straw maze and a petting zoo.

Harvest Pumpkin Fest at Butterfield Acres

What: Stroll through the farmyard at Butterfield Acres to visit animals and pick the perfect pumpkin. There will be fall photo opportunities, pony ridges and a corn maze.

Pumpkin Palooza at Cobbs Adventure Park

What : Walk through a pumpkin patch and take photos with your family at Pumpkin Palooza.

Nikki Glaser performs at the Grey Eagle

What : Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser performs at Calgary's Grey Eagle Casino.

Halloweekends at Calaway Park

What : Dress up as your favourite family-friendly character and have a spooktacularly good time!

Pumpkins After Dark

What : Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary with a brand new show. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.

Spectacular Haunted Mini Golf

What : WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor.

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What : Fall displays and decorations make the perfect backdrop for family photos, and pumpkins are on display for purchase.

Harvest Lights at the Calgary Farmyard

What : Visitors can experience the charm of the Calgary Farmyard under the evening sky with a colourful display of thousands of lights.

