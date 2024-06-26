CALGARY
Calgary

    We can expect to receive a lot of rain Thursday afternoon and Friday morning

    Lots of rain is on the way, with the bulk of it falling from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

    Thursday morning will be mainly cloudy in Calgary and by the afternoon, the widespread, longer-term rainfall will begin.

    We will likely kick it all off with thunderstorms in the early afternoon.

    It will also be a cooler day and gusty.

    The heavy rain will taper off to showers by Friday afternoon, but still on the cooler side.

    Here is a look at how much rain is possible for the period of Thursday to Friday afternoon.

    We will start off the long weekend with sun and cloud, and temperatures in the 20s on Saturday.

    Sunday morning looks bright, but the clouds and wind will move in after noon and we have a good chance of showers and thunderstorms for the supper hours.

    Monday will be a cool and gloomy one with on-and-off rain.

