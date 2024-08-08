CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Aug 9-11)

    Marda Gras 2024 takes place Sunday, Aug. 11. (Facebook/Calgary Marda Gras Street Festival Marda Gras 2024 takes place Sunday, Aug. 11. (Facebook/Calgary Marda Gras Street Festival
    Share

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Marda Gras Street Festival

    • What: Marda Gras is a free family-friendly street festival in the heart of Marda Loop.
    • When: Sunday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: 33 Avenue S.W. between 19 Street and 22 Street.
    • Cost: Free.

    Inglewood Night Market

    • What: The Inglewood Night Market features more than 150 vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles and more. Kids and dogs are welcome.
    • When: Friday, Aug. 9 from 5 to 10 p.m.
    • Where: 10 Avenue and 10 Street S.E.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Calgary Dragon Boat Race & Festival

    • What: Take a free shuttle bus from Mount Royal University to North Glenmore Park to take in the 2024 Calgary Dragon Boat Race and Festival, with some 1,800 competitors expected to compete.
    • When: Aug 9 to 11, 2024.
    • Where: North Glenmore Park, 7305 Crowchild Trail S.W.
    • Cost: Free admission.

    Omatsuri - Calgary Japanese Festival

    • What: Head to Omatsuri, Calgary's Japanese Festival, to enjoy food, drinks and a market full of Japanese treasures.
    • When: Friday, Aug. 9 from 7 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Aug, 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Max Bell Centre, 1001 Barlow Trail S.E.
    • Cost: Weekend pass (age seven and up): $15, weekend pass (six and under): free, single day pass (seven+): $10, single day pass (six and under): free, single day family pack: $30.

    Calgary Arab Festival

    • What: Head to the ninth annual Calgary Arab Festival to celebrate Arabian culture with live music, an art gallery, bazar, food and shisha.
    • When: Friday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to midnight and Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Where: Cowboys Park (formerly Millennium Park), 1220 Ninth Avenue S.W.
    • Cost: Free admission.

    Cavalry vs. Wanderers

    • What: Calgary's Cavalry FC takes on the Halifax Wanderers at ATCO Field.
    • When: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    BUMP Festival

    • What: Calgary welcomes a series of new murals, and hosts several community events and block parties during the 2024 BUMP festival.
    • When: Until Sunday, Aug. 18.
    • Where: Various locations throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: Prices vary depending on event.

    Calgary Fringe Festival

    • What: The 2024 Calgary Fringe Theatre Festival brings together emerging and established artists, giving them a chance to tell their stories on stage.  
    • When: Until Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
    • Where: Various locations.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Immersive Disney Animation

    • What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.
    • When: Until Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline

    • What: Stage West presents A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan. The production follows the country musicians' rise to stardom.
    • When: Until Sept. 1, 2024.
    • Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian men's 4x100m relay team advances to Olympic final

    The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and De Grasse ran a time of 38.39 seconds to finish third in Heat 2 on Thursday at Stade de France. That was enough to qualify for Friday's final.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News