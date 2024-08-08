10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Aug 9-11)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Marda Gras Street Festival

What : Marda Gras is a free family-friendly street festival in the heart of Marda Loop.

: Marda Gras is a free family-friendly street festival in the heart of Marda Loop. When: Sunday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: 33 Avenue S.W. between 19 Street and 22 Street.

33 Avenue S.W. between 19 Street and 22 Street. Cost: Free.

Inglewood Night Market

What: The Inglewood Night Market features more than 150 vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles and more. Kids and dogs are welcome.

The Inglewood Night Market features more than 150 vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles and more. Kids and dogs are welcome. When: Friday, Aug. 9 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9 from 5 to 10 p.m. Where: 10 Avenue and 10 Street S.E.

10 Avenue and 10 Street S.E. Cost: Free to attend.

Calgary Dragon Boat Race & Festival

What : Take a free shuttle bus from Mount Royal University to North Glenmore Park to take in the 2024 Calgary Dragon Boat Race and Festival, with some 1,800 competitors expected to compete.

: Take a free shuttle bus from Mount Royal University to North Glenmore Park to take in the 2024 Calgary Dragon Boat Race and Festival, with some 1,800 competitors expected to compete. When: Aug 9 to 11, 2024.

Aug 9 to 11, 2024. Where: North Glenmore Park, 7305 Crowchild Trail S.W.

North Glenmore Park, 7305 Crowchild Trail S.W. Cost: Free admission.

Omatsuri - Calgary Japanese Festival

What : Head to Omatsuri, Calgary's Japanese Festival, to enjoy food, drinks and a market full of Japanese treasures.

: Head to Omatsuri, Calgary's Japanese Festival, to enjoy food, drinks and a market full of Japanese treasures. When: Friday, Aug. 9 from 7 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Aug, 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9 from 7 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Aug, 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Max Bell Centre, 1001 Barlow Trail S.E.

Max Bell Centre, 1001 Barlow Trail S.E. Cost: Weekend pass (age seven and up): $15, weekend pass (six and under): free, single day pass (seven+): $10, single day pass (six and under): free, single day family pack: $30.

Calgary Arab Festival

What: Head to the ninth annual Calgary Arab Festival to celebrate Arabian culture with live music, an art gallery, bazar, food and shisha.

Head to the ninth annual Calgary Arab Festival to celebrate Arabian culture with live music, an art gallery, bazar, food and shisha. When: Friday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to midnight and Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to midnight and Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Cowboys Park (formerly Millennium Park), 1220 Ninth Avenue S.W.

Cowboys Park (formerly Millennium Park), 1220 Ninth Avenue S.W. Cost: Free admission.

Cavalry vs. Wanderers

What: Calgary's Cavalry FC takes on the Halifax Wanderers at ATCO Field.

Calgary's Cavalry FC takes on the Halifax Wanderers at ATCO Field. When: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

BUMP Festival

What : Calgary welcomes a series of new murals, and hosts several community events and block parties during the 2024 BUMP festival.

: Calgary welcomes a series of new murals, and hosts several community events and block parties during the 2024 BUMP festival. When: Until Sunday, Aug. 18.

Until Sunday, Aug. 18. Where: Various locations throughout Calgary.

Various locations throughout Calgary. Cost: Prices vary depending on event.

Calgary Fringe Festival

What: The 2024 Calgary Fringe Theatre Festival brings together emerging and established artists, giving them a chance to tell their stories on stage.

The 2024 Calgary Fringe Theatre Festival brings together emerging and established artists, giving them a chance to tell their stories on stage. When: Until Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Until Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Where: Various locations.

Various locations. Cost: Prices vary.

Immersive Disney Animation

What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.

Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre. When: Until Aug. 18, 2024.

Until Aug. 18, 2024. Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline