    • 112-year-old Lethbridge elementary school approved for design funding

    Galbraith Elementary School in Lethbridge, which was built in 1912, has been approved for design funding.
    An elementary school in Lethbridge has been approved for design funding as part of Alberta Budget 2024.

    The Lethbridge School Division announced its proposal for the modernization of Galbraith Elementary School and has received approval for design funding.

    Galbraith needs it – it’s 112 years old and is currently the No.1 priority in the school division’s capital plan.

    The division’s board says it will discuss the 2025 to 2027 capital plan at its next meeting, along with plans to further the advocacy efforts.

