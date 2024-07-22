Tuesday's expected to be the hottest in a 10-day stretch of scorchers
Excessive heat and smoky air create dangerous conditions for many.
We should remain at a 6 (moderate) on the Air Quality Health Index for Monday night and Tuesday morning, so opening the windows to try and cool the house down will allow that poor air to filter in.
The smoke should gradually clear out in the afternoon.
We will go from an AQHI level of 6 in the morning to a 4 in the afternoon, but it will be the hottest day of this 10-day heat stretch.
Expect a high of 34 C, feeling more like 36 with the humidity.
The temperatures will become more reasonable later this week as this ridge pattern starts to break down.
This will also open us up to the chance of thunderstorms late-day Thursday and Friday.
Our temperatures will knock down to the mid-20s by Friday.
