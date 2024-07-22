Boy, 17, hit by pick-up truck while skateboarding dies in hospital: police

Calgary police are investigating after a teen skateboarder was hit by a pick-up truck in the southeast community of Forest Lawn and later died from his injuries.

The skateboarder, a 17-year-old boy, was hit by the vehicle in the intersection of 44 Street S.E. and 14 Avenue S.E. around 11 p.m. on Friday, police say.

When officers arrived, they determined the boy crossed 14 Avenue and collided with an oncoming 2011 GMC Canyon.

The driver, a 75-year-old man, was proceeding through a green light and tried to brake but was unable to stop before hitting the boy. The driver remained on scene.

The boy’s injuries were initially believed to be minor, but after he was taken to hospital, he was found to have more severe injuries and died.

Police said speed is not considered to be a factor in the collision, but investigators are still working to confirm if drugs or alcohol were.

Anyone with information about this collision or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.