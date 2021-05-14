CALGARY -- More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been found in workers at Loblaws, Sobeys and Co-op stores in Alberta, official data reports.

The three companies have been tracking the number of positive cases of the illness since the pandemic began last year.

Since the last update from a week ago, there are 67 new cases at Loblaws stores, 48 cases are linked to Sobeys stores and 10 at Co-op stores in Calgary and area:

Loblaws

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (2525 36 St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 6 (last worked May 1)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (10720 78th Ave., Grande Prairie, Alta.) tested positive May 7 (last worked May 1)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (7005-48th Avenue, Camrose, Alta.) tested positive May 7 (last worked May 1 and April 30)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (10720 78th Ave., Grande Prairie, Alta.) tested positive May 7 (last worked May 1)

An employee at the Real Canadian Liquor Store (#106 - 800 Pine Road, Strathmore, Alta.) tested positive May 8 (last worked May 1)

An employee at the Real Canadian Liquor Store (4950-137th Avenue N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 8 (last worked May 1)

Four employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (12225-99th Street, Grande Prairie, Alta.) tested positive May 8 (last worked May 1 and 5)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (7020 Fourth Street N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 8 (last worked May 1)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (1 Chambers Avenue, Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive May 8 (last worked May 5)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (13040 137th Avenue, Edmonton) tested positive May 8 (last worked May 6)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (1792 Trans Canada Way S.E., Medicine Hat, Alta.) tested positive May 8 (last worked May 3)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (150 Millrise Blvd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 9 (last worked May 6)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (19369 Sheriff King Street S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 9 (last worked May 1)

An employee at Chris' NOFRILLS Edmonton (15411-97 Street N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 9 (last worked May 5)

Two employees at Eric's NOFRILLS Chestermere (100 Rainbow Road, Chestermere, Alta.) tested positive May 9 (last worked May 2 and 5)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (4410-17 Street N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 9 (last worked May 6)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5858 Signal Hill Cntr S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 9 (last worked April 30)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (261055 Crossiron Blvd., Rocky View County, Alta.) tested positive May 9 (last worked May 2)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (100 Ranch Market, Strathmore, Alta.) tested positive May 10 (last worked May 2)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (3575 - 20th Avenue N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 10 (last worked May 2 and 5)

An employee at the Extra Foods St. Paul (5701-50th Avenue, St. Paul, Alta.) tested positive May 10 (last worked May 6)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (A-5016-51 Avenue, Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive May 10 (last worked May 3)

An employee at Romeo's NOFRILLS Whitecourt (4420 52 Ave., Whitecourt, Alta.) tested positive May 10 (last worked May 2)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (17303 Stony Plain Road N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 10 (last worked May 6)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (9 Haineault Street, Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive May 10 (last worked May 4)

An employee at the Wholesale Club (2928 - 23rd St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 10 (last worked May 4)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (600 Saddletowne Circle N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 11 (last worked May 6)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (9701 84th Avenue, Grande Prairie, Alta.) tested positive May 11 (last worked May 6)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (#240, 540 Third Street S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 11 (last worked May 2)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#100 4700 130th Avenue S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 11 (last worked May 5)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (100-15915 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 11 (last worked May 6)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (10505 Southport Road S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 11 (last worked May 6)

An employee at Lionel's NOFRILLS Lacombe (5700 Hwy 2A, Lacombe, Alta.) tested positive May 11 (last worked May 8)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (9 Haineault Street, Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive May 12 (last worked May 6)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (11541 Kingsway Avenue, Edmonton) tested positive May 12 (last worked May 4)

An employee at the Wholesale Club Red Deer (15-6350 67th Street, Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive May 12 (last worked May 8)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (100 Anderson Road S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 12 (last worked May 7)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (4410-17 Street N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 12 (last worked May 8)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (1020 Sherwood Drive, Sherwood Park, Alta.) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 10)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (4950-137 Avenue N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 9)

An employee at the Wholesale Club (2928 - 23rd St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 10)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#240, 540 Third Street S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 8)

An employee at the Sage Hill City Market (10 Sage Hill Plaza N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 7)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3633 Westwinds Drive N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 7)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (100-15915 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 5)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (2250 162 Avenue S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 4)

An employee at Kevin's NOFRILLS Calgary (10233 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 10)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (7020 Fourth Street N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 8)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (1323 Centre Street N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 10)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (19655 Seton Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 5)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (100-15915 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 14 (last worked April 30)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (101 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert, Alta.) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 9)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3633 Westwinds Drive N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 9)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (933 Railway Avenue, Canmore, Alta.) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 9)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (11801 - 100th Street, Grande Prairie, Alta.) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 8)

An employee at the Wholesale Club Lethbridge (1706 Mayor Magrath Drive S., Lethbridge) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 7)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (112 Riverstone Ridge, Fort McMurray, Alta.) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 5)

An employee at Kevin's Your Independent Grocer (10901 98 Street, High Level, Alta.) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 9)

Sobeys

A franchise employee at Sobeys (2020, 11300 Tuscany Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 6 (last worked April 30)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (#100, 2335 162 Avenue S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 7 (last worked May 2)

An employee at Safeway (#20, 1818 Centre Street N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 7 (last worked May 1)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (65 MacKenzie Way S.W. #100, Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive May 7 (last worked May 6)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (#100, 2335 162 Avenue S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 7 (last worked April 28)

An employee at Safeway (9601 Franklin Ave., Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive May 7 (last worked April 29)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (16943 127 Street N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 7 (last worked April 29)

An employee at Safeway (524 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 7 (last worked April 30)

An employee at Safeway (#185, 8330 82 Avenue, Edmonton) tested positive May 7 (last worked May 4)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (500 Country Hills Blvd. N.E. #200, Calgary) tested positive May 8 (last worked May 1)

A franchise employee at FreshCo (2355 – 17 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 8 (last worked May 3)

An employee at Safeway (5607 Fourth Street N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 8 (last worked April 29)

An employee at Sobeys (#700, 201 Southridge Drive, Okotoks, Alta.) tested positive May 8 (last worked May 4)

An employee at Sobeys (5309 Ellerslie Road S.W., Edmonton) tested positive May 8 (last worked May 1)

A franchise employee at IGA (4920 – 1 Street West, Claresholm, Alta.) tested positive May 8 (last worked April 30)

An employee at Safeway (200 Stewart Green S.W., Calgary) tested positive May 9 (last worked May 5)

An employee at Sobeys (#20 McKenzie Towne Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 9 (last worked April 30)

An employee at Safeway (3550 32 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive May 9 (last worked May 3)

An employee at Safeway (5005 Dalhousie Drive N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 10 (last worked May 5)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (#900, 3715 47 Avenue, Sylvan Lake, Alta.) tested positive May 10 (last worked May 4)

Two franchise employees at Sobeys (701 Cornerstone 1500 Main St., Slave Lake, Alta.) tested positive May 10 (last worked May 5)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (11 Westway Road, Spruce Grove, Alta.) tested positive May 10 (last worked May 4)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (500 Country Hills Blvd. N.E. #200, Calgary) tested positive May 11 (last worked May 6)

An employee at Sobeys (#100 200 Hartell Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 11 (last worked May 7)

An employee at Sobeys (210 Thickwood Blvd., Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive May 11 (last worked May 7)

Two employees at Safeway (9601 Franklin Ave. Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive May 11 (last worked May 5 and 9)

An employee at Sobeys (#100 200 Hartell Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 11 (last worked May 3)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (11 Westway Road, Spruce Grove, Alta.) tested positive May 11 (last worked Apr 30)

An employee at Safeway (395 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert, Alta.) tested positive May 12 (last worked May 8)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (700, 8 Nolan Hill Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 12 (last worked May 7)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (327 Bluefox Blvd. N., Lethbridge) tested positive May 12 (last worked May 7)

An employee at Sobeys (5004 – 50th Ave., Cold Lake, Alta.) tested positive May 12 (last worked May 8)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (11 Westway Road, Spruce Grove, Alta.) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 6)

An employee at Safeway (9601 Franklin Ave. Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 7)

A franchise employee at Sobeys (#700, 201 Southridge Drive, Okotoks, Alta.) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 9)

An employee at Safeway (5005 Dalhousie Drive N.W., Calgary) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 5)

An employee at Safeway (1200 Railway Ave., Canmore, Alta.) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 8)

An employee at Safeway (94 McLeod Avenue, Spruce Grove, Alta.) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 11)

An employee at Safeway (395 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert, Alta.) tested positive May 13 (last worked May 10)

A franchise employee at IGA (4920 – 1 Street West, Claresholm, Alta.) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 8)

An employee at Sobeys (#100 200 Hartell Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 9)

An employee at Sobeys (4903 – 184th Street, Edmonton) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 12)

An employee at Sobeys (1100 Market Street S.E., Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive May 14 (last worked May 6)

Co-op