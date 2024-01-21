CALGARY
Calgary

    • 175 ringette teams compete in Esso Golden Ring tournament in Calgary

    Share

    It’s a big weekend for ringette in Calgary.

    The Esso Golden Ring tournament is on at arenas throughout the city.

    This is the 38th year of the tournament. There are 2,500 athletes on 175 teams, with 365 games being played.

    Friday, CTV News caught some action from the U10 division between Calgary South and Indus. Calgary South won the game.

    Taking part in the Golden Ring tournament means a lot to the players, including members of Calgary Strike.

    “It’s a big deal,” said Addison Jazsa, of the U16 AA Strike.  “It’s good competition. You want to win at the end of it, so you give it your all.”

    “I’ve never won Esso Golden Ring,” said Sophia Coli, Jazsa’s teammate. “It would mean a lot to me to win this year because…I’ve been playing for nine years and it would be really special that we won.”

    “Our team has like really good speed,” added  teammate Halle Rushfeldt, “and we’re like strong together as a team and working together, just, we are so close to each other that we can win it together.”

    The tournament wraps up Sunday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ron DeSantis, once Trump's biggest threat, ends 2024 White House run

    U.S. presidential contender Ron DeSantis, who was once viewed as Republicans' best shot at moving past Donald Trump, dropped out of the primary race on Sunday, a relatively early exit that underlines the iron grip the former president retains on the party.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News