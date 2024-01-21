175 ringette teams compete in Esso Golden Ring tournament in Calgary

It’s a big weekend for ringette in Calgary.

The Esso Golden Ring tournament is on at arenas throughout the city.

This is the 38th year of the tournament. There are 2,500 athletes on 175 teams, with 365 games being played.

Friday, CTV News caught some action from the U10 division between Calgary South and Indus. Calgary South won the game.

Taking part in the Golden Ring tournament means a lot to the players, including members of Calgary Strike.

“It’s a big deal,” said Addison Jazsa, of the U16 AA Strike. “It’s good competition. You want to win at the end of it, so you give it your all.”

“I’ve never won Esso Golden Ring,” said Sophia Coli, Jazsa’s teammate. “It would mean a lot to me to win this year because…I’ve been playing for nine years and it would be really special that we won.”

“Our team has like really good speed,” added teammate Halle Rushfeldt, “and we’re like strong together as a team and working together, just, we are so close to each other that we can win it together.”

The tournament wraps up Sunday.