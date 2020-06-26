CALGARY -- The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation Unit is again warning parents to be vigilant of their children's online activities after charging 18 suspects with 65 offences over the last two months.

The arrests were made between May 20 and June 23, with most of the investigations coming from referrals from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

Those charged range in age from 18 to 74 years old.

In March, ICE officials announced the number of complaints of online child exploitation had nearly doubled. They received an average of 110 complaints that month over the last two years, which rose to 243 this year.

Being at home more during the pandemic means children are online more and so are people looking to exploit them, officials say. That means parents have to be more aware of what the younger members of their family are doing.

“This is a level of activity that has been unparalleled in the existence of the ICE unit,” said ALERT CEO Supt. Dwayne Lakusta.

“ICE is working incredibly hard to put predators behind bars, but we need parents to do their part and be vigilant of their childrens’ online activities.

Another key, said ALERT spokesperson Glenn Cook, is making sure they don't feel like they will get in trouble if they go to a parent with a concern.

Police say there is no definitive link between the suspects charged, other than the nature of alleged offences.

Each suspect is charged with at least one child pornography offence, including: