18 Albertans charged with child porn over last 2 months: ALERT
CALGARY -- The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation Unit is again warning parents to be vigilant of their children's online activities after charging 18 suspects with 65 offences over the last two months.
The arrests were made between May 20 and June 23, with most of the investigations coming from referrals from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.
Those charged range in age from 18 to 74 years old.
In March, ICE officials announced the number of complaints of online child exploitation had nearly doubled. They received an average of 110 complaints that month over the last two years, which rose to 243 this year.
Being at home more during the pandemic means children are online more and so are people looking to exploit them, officials say. That means parents have to be more aware of what the younger members of their family are doing.
“This is a level of activity that has been unparalleled in the existence of the ICE unit,” said ALERT CEO Supt. Dwayne Lakusta.
“ICE is working incredibly hard to put predators behind bars, but we need parents to do their part and be vigilant of their childrens’ online activities.
Another key, said ALERT spokesperson Glenn Cook, is making sure they don't feel like they will get in trouble if they go to a parent with a concern.
Police say there is no definitive link between the suspects charged, other than the nature of alleged offences.
Each suspect is charged with at least one child pornography offence, including:
- An 18-year-old man from Edmonton, who was a young offender at the time of his arrest
- Bryan Alas Hernandez, an 18-year-old man from Lethbridge
- Dean Bertsch, a 62-year-old man from Sherwood Park
- Brandon Bran Eguizabal, a 26-year-old man from Lethbridge
- Tyson Campbell, a 27-year-old man from Edmonton
- Evan Cardinal, a 31-year-old man from Frog Lake
- Yonatan Castro Linares, a 25-year-old man from Lethbridge
- Keone Friesen, a 21-year-old man from Calgary
- Hans-Ulrich Gerber, a 74-year-old man from Red Deer
- Travis Harder, a 31-year-old man from Sherwood Park
- Kristofer Hastings, a 28-year-old man from Edmonton
- Darcy Hazard, a 57-year-old man from Airdrie
- Anas Khatib, a 24-year-old man from Grande Prairie
- Wayne Kupsch, a 52-year-old man from Edmonton
- Richard McCleary, a 61-year-old man from Calgary
- George Power, a 45-year-old man from Calgary
- James Venance, a 63-year-old man from Edmonton
- Jesse Young, a 20-year-old man from Grande Prairie