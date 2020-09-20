CALGARY -- A 19-year-old Airdrie man faces numerous charges after a Friday night BB gun shooting spree that left six injured.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, when Airdrie RCMP received numerous 911 calls about a male suspect randomly shooting people.

The shooting started at a couple residences in the MacKenzie Way neighbourhood, before moving to the downtown core. Police officers responded to the calls and were able to visually identify the suspect running from the scene.

He was discovered hiding and taken into custody without incident.

Three other males were arrested at the time, but were released after it was determined that they weren't involved.

Six people were injured, with one requiring medical assistance to remove a BB. The others suffered minor injuries.

Adam Ferrier of Airdrie faces 20 Criminal Code offences, including:

* Six counts of discharge an air gun with intent to wound

* Five counts of assault with a weapon

* Aggravated assault

* Use an imitation firearm in the commission of an offense

* Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

* Trespass at night

* Two counts of mischief

* Three counts of breach of probation

Ferrier will appear in Airdrie Provincial Court October 15, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. Anonymous tipsters may contact Calary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by downloading the P3Tips app at the Apple store or Google Play.