19-year-old Cochrane man facing child pornography charges

A 19-year-old Cochrane man is again facing child pornography charges after breaching the conditions of his release.

Officers from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' Internet Child Exploitation unit (ICE) arrested Bransyn Lyon on Dec. 5.

He is charged with distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography, as well as three charges in relation to failing to comply with a release order.

According to ICE, Lyon has been previously charged for similar child sexual exploitation offences and his current release conditions forbade him from possessing electronic devices, accessing the internet unsupervised and accessing any form of pornography.

ICE alleges those conditions were "being breached."

In a Friday news release, the suspect has demonstrated "little regard for his release conditions."

"Child exploitation offences remain on the rise in this province and our unit will remain diligent in targeting those that contribute to this unfortunate trend," said Const. Erin Penner.



Police seized computers and electronic devices from Lyon's home.



ICE opened its investigation in October 2023 when the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Center provided information about an Alberta-based suspect repeatedly sharing child sexual abuse materials via Snapchat.



Lyon’s previous charges are related to an investigation in Saskatchewan that took place in July 2023.



Anyone with information about Lyon is asked to contact their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).