Police have located the drivers of two vehicles believed to be speeding on 32nd Avenue N.E. Monday evening before one hit a pedestrian, killing him.

A 19-year-old man police believe was driving a newer model Acura TL turned himself in to Chestermere RCMP about midnight, hours after the fatal hit-and-run crash at 32nd Avenue and 26th Street N.E.

Police appealed for the driver of a white Toyota Tacoma to also turn himself in, which he did before noon Tuesday.

Police say the Acura and Tacoma were eastbound on 32nd Avenue at a high rate of speed about 9:30 p.m. Monday when the pedestrian was hit. The light was red for the vehicles and a 38-year-old man was crossing 32nd Avenue at 26th Street N.E.

The Acura hit the man and both vehicles fled the scene.

"We've established that he was within the confines of the crossing," said Sgt. Colin Foster of the Calgary police Traffic Unit.

"For him to be at that particular location when he was struck, he would have had the benefit of a walk signal."

Officers arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on the 38-year-old, who was rushed to the Peter Lougheed Centre, where he later died.

Police recovered the Acura a few blocks from the scene.

Police say the 19-year-old is being cooperative and they believe the two drivers knew each other.

Charges are pending against the 19-year-old, said Foster, which could include hit-and-run causing death, dangerous driving causing death and street racing causing death.

A section of 32nd Avenue was closed to traffic between Barlow Trail and 27th Street following the fatal collision. It was re-opened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding businesses along with traffic cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked at call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.