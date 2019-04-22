A 19-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in to Chestermere RCMP and Calgary police are looking for the driver of a white Toyota Tacoma following a fatal hit-and-run on 32nd Avenue N.E. Monday evening.

"We have a good idea who he is and would like to give him the opportunity to surrender himself to us," said Sgt. Colin Foster of the Calgary police Traffic Unit.

Police say a newer model Acura TL and a white Toyota Tacoma pickup were eastbound on 32nd Avenue at a high rate of speed about 9:30 p.m. The light was red for the vehicles and a 38-year-old man was crossing 32nd Avenue at 26th Street N.E.

The Acura hit the man and both vehicles fled the scene.

"We've established that he was within the confines of the crossing," said Foster.

"For him to be at that particular location when he was struck, he would have had the benefit of a walk signal."

Officers arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on the 38-year-old, who was rushed to the Peter Lougheed Centre, where he later died.

Police recovered the Acura a few blocks from the scene and a 19-year-old man who is believed to be the driver went to the Chestermere RCMP station about midnight, where he was taken into custody.

Police say he is being cooperative and believe the two drivers knew each other.

Charges are pending against the 19-year-old, said Foster, which could include hit-and-run causing death, dangerous driving causing death and street racing causing death.

A section of 32nd Avenue was closed to traffic between Barlow Trail and 27th Street following the fatal collision. It was re-opened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding businesses along with traffic cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked at call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.