$1M donation brings Calgary women's shelter closer to completion

An anonymous $1-million donation will help additional at-risk girls and women through the Safe Haven Foundation.

This funding will aid in the foundation's goal to renovate Haven's Harbour, a shelter where four women currently live, allowing them to welcome nine women in total.

For nearly 25 years, the foundation has been offering a healthy and loving environment for homeless and at-risk girls and women, between the ages of 14 and 24 who do not have child welfare status.

"Haven's Way provides the basics of food, clothing and shelter, but also broader supports like education, healthcare, trauma counselling and life-skills including career planning," said the foundation in a news release.

"To date, more than 100 girls have called Haven's Way home, with an average length of stay of two-and-a-half years."

The foundation explains Haven's Harbour will provide continued housing and life supports for youth that are graduating from Haven's Way.

"With Haven's Harbour, not only can we get these girls off the streets, but we can support them as they learn to live independently and attain a post-secondary education, keeping them off the streets permanently," said Safe Haven founder, president and CEO Karen Sherbut, with program participants paying less than 50 per cent of market rent.

Young women in the Haven's Harbour program have their own space in the building owned by the foundation, and they can access the community hub, which includes study spaces, a cultural centre, a gym and a full kitchen.

The organization is still aiming to raise $600,000 to complete the Haven's Harbour project.