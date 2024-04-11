CALGARY
    • $1M loss prompts fraud investigation, Calgary man charged: RCMP

    A Calgary man is facing numerous fraud charges after several people reportedly lost more than a million dollars.

    Cochrane RCMP launched an investigation in 2020 after several individuals informed police of the loss of more than $1 million over several years.

    Scott Phillip Brooks, 50, of Calgary, was arrested and charged following the investigation.

    Brooks is facing charges including 17 counts of fraud, four counts of identity fraud, laundering proceeds of crime, fraudulent registration of title, two counts of misleading receipt and disposal of property to defraud creditors.

    Police believe there could be more victims. Anyone who may have worked with Scott Phillip Brooks regarding an investment opportunity is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP.

    Cochrane RCMP can be reached on its non-emergency line at 403-932-2211.

    RCMP warned that investment opportunities that sound too good to be true, could be fraud.

