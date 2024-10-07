CALGARY
Calgary

    • $1M Lotto 6-49 winning ticket purchased in Calgary

    A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto 6-49 draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24) A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto 6-49 draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
    Share

    Two lottery tickets purchased in Alberta won big in draws last week, with prize money totalling more than $1.2 million.

    A ticket purchased in Calgary won $1 million on the Oct. 5 Lotto 6-49 draw. The lucky winner won the guaranteed prize with number 27854301-01, a white ball.

    Another Alberta-bought ticket will take home the top EXTRA prize from the Oct. 4 Lotto Max Draw, winning $250,000. That ticket was purchased somewhere outside of Calgary and Edmonton.

    The winning EXTRA number was 6709336.

    The Western Canada Lottery Corporation encourages Albertans to check their tickets. Anyone who wins a lottery prize can claim their prize by calling 1-800-665-3313.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News