$1M Lotto 6-49 winning ticket purchased in Calgary

Two lottery tickets purchased in Alberta won big in draws last week, with prize money totalling more than $1.2 million.

A ticket purchased in Calgary won $1 million on the Oct. 5 Lotto 6-49 draw. The lucky winner won the guaranteed prize with number 27854301-01, a white ball.

Another Alberta-bought ticket will take home the top EXTRA prize from the Oct. 4 Lotto Max Draw, winning $250,000. That ticket was purchased somewhere outside of Calgary and Edmonton.

The winning EXTRA number was 6709336.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation encourages Albertans to check their tickets. Anyone who wins a lottery prize can claim their prize by calling 1-800-665-3313.