Calgary climate conferences aims to reduce emissions

Two events, both focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, are happening in Calgary this week.

The city's annual Calgary Climate Symposium is running from Monday until Friday.

This year's theme is "Innovating for a Resilient and Equitable Future: Calgary’s Path to Climate Solutions."

Over the next week, attendees can choose from 10 sessions on topics such as climate equity, emissions-neutral buildings and electric vehicles.

The sessions are online, and you can sign up on the city's website.

A kickoff event for the symposium is being held at the Central Library on Monday at 10 a.m.

The mayor and other senior city officials speaking there.

Carbon capture conference

GHGT-17, also known as the 17th Greenhouse Gas Control Technologies Conference is also running until Thursday at the Telus Convention Centre.

The conference is about greenhouse gas reduction technologies, specifically focusing on carbon capture, utilization, and storage.

The event brings together researchers, industry leaders, government officials, and business partners from around the world to discuss the latest technology and solutions.

It's expected to draw around 1,500 participants for its 355 presentations and 71 technical sessions.