2-alarm fire burns multi-family units in Sage Hill
An investigation is underway into a two-alarm fire early Saturday in Sage Hill.
At around 12:50 a.m., crews responded to the 100 block of Sage Hill Terrace N.W. where they discovered two multi-family homes under construction on fire.
A second alarm was called to bring more resources to the scene. Crews used aerial ladders and platforms to limit the spread, although the fire did spread to a third unit.
There were no reports of injuries.
Anyone with photo or video is asked to contact the fire department at piofire@calgary.ca.
Alaska Airlines 737 lands safely after a window blows out nearly 5 kilometres over Oregon
An Alaska Airlines jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff nearly five kilometres above Oregon, creating a gaping hole that sucked clothing off a child and forced the pilots to make an emergency landing as its 174 passengers and six crew members donned oxygen masks.
On Jan. 6 many Republicans blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. Now they endorse his presidential bid
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and Donald Trump, the former president, is far-and-away the leading Republican candidate in 2024. He still refuses to acknowledge his earlier loss to President Joe Biden.
Teen charged after vehicle crashes into Toronto house, injuring 5 people
A 17-year-old has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act in relation to a Tesla that crashed into a Toronto townhouse and injured five people just after midnight on Friday.
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in 'initial response' to killing of top leader from allied Hamas
Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel on Saturday, warning that the barrage was its initial response to the targeted killing, presumably by Israel, of a top Hamas leader in Lebanon's capital earlier this week.
Russian shelling kills 11 in Donetsk region while Ukraine claims it hit a Crimean air base
Eleven people were killed Saturday in Russian shelling in Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk province, according to regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin. Five children were among the dead and eight further people were wounded in the attack on the Pokrovsk district, he said.
What we expect to learn about UFOs in 2024
From an official Canadian report to a new Pentagon UFO chief, this is what we expect to learn about unidentified flying objects in 2024.
A greener Parliament Hill? House of Commons looking into swapping out shuttles for EV option
The House of Commons is looking into whether it can go greener by swapping out its parliamentary precinct shuttles for an electric vehicle alternative.
New research method helps verify event mentioned in the Bible's Old Testament
Using a new technological method of measuring the magnetic field recorded in burnt bricks, researchers from four Israeli universities helped archaeologists corroborate an event described in the Old Testament of the Bible: the conquest of the Philistine city of Gath by Hazel, King of Aram.
Death toll from western Japan earthquakes rises to 126 as rain and snow imperil already shaky ground
Aftershocks threatened to bury more homes and block roads crucial for relief shipments, as the death toll from the earthquakes that rattled Japan's western coastline this past week rose to 126 on Saturday.
Alberta faces multiple challenges supporting population boom: economist
Alberta's been calling for more people to move to the province, and that's what's been happening in droves this past year.
'You want to have hope for them': Edmonton police unit dedicated to helping high-risk offenders
Two officers from the Edmonton Police Service Behavioural Assessment Unit recently spoke to CTV News Edmonton about their work with high-risk offenders.
'Completely demoralizing': B.C. men with COVID-19 vaccine injuries frustrated by compensation delays
Two B.C. men who were approved for federal vaccine injury compensation say they're still waiting on tens of thousands of dollars each.
'Simultaneous and potentially co-ordinated' stabbings at 2 B.C. prisons result in hospital lockdown
Abbotsford Regional Hospital was placed on lockdown Thursday night as health-care workers dealt with inmates involved in a pair of serious stabbing incidents at federal prisons in the area.
'Random, indiscriminate spree of property destruction': 100 vehicles vandalized in Vancouver in 1 night
At least 100 vehicles along a nearly six-kilometre swath of Vancouver's West Side had their windows smashed in overnight this week, according to Vancouver police.
Moncton, N.B., city councillor talks downtown tenant safety, homelessness
A Moncton city councillor has heard the complaints from one downtown landlord about tenant safety and said he’s sympathetic and willing to try and find solutions.
New Brunswick judge apologizes for 'miscarriage of justice,' decades of lost freedom
The chief justice of New Brunswick's Court of King's Bench is apologizing to two men who served lengthy prison sentences for a murder they didn't commit.
'It's bad news': Warm December and low snowpack could mean trouble for B.C. salmon, wildfires
December was unusually dry and warm on Vancouver Island, leading to concerns of low snowpack levels in the alpine. “The preliminary numbers are in and it’s not looking super optimistic at this point."
'Prominent member' of B.C. wine industry under sexual assault investigation
Mounties in the British Columbia Interior say they are investigating allegations of sexual assault against "a prominent member of the South Okanagan wine industry," and are appealing for potential victims or witnesses to come forward and speak with investigators.
'Floatel' ship arrives in B.C. to house LNG construction workers in Squamish
A ship that will house more than 600 workers at a natural gas construction project north of Vancouver arrived in British Columbia waters this week after a 40-day journey from Estonia, where it had been in use by Ukrainian refugees.
Teen charged after vehicle crashes into Toronto house, injuring 5 people
A 17-year-old has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act in relation to a Tesla that crashed into a Toronto townhouse and injured five people just after midnight on Friday.
Police say man found dead in Toronto home was likely killed by now deceased partner
A man who was found dead alongside another woman in Toronto earlier this month was likely murdered by now-deceased partner, police say.
Old Navy is closing at these 2 malls in the GTA by the end of the month
Old Navy stores will be putting up their shutters inside two malls across the Greater Toronto Area by the end of the month.
Man arrested after 29-year-old woman found dead in Granby, Que.
A 29-year-old woman was discovered dead Friday evening in Granby, Que. Police say her body showed signs of violence. A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with her death.
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
5-year-old boy dies days after apartment fire in Hampstead, Que.
A five-year-old boy died earlier this week following a New Year's Eve apartment fire in the Montreal area.
One dead in fire at Kanata seniors' residence
Ottawa police have confirmed that one person has died after a fire broke out in a seniors' residence in Kanata late Friday night.
No injures reported after fire in L'Orignal, Ont. apartment complex
Ontario Provincial Police say no one has been reported hurt after a fire in an apartment complex in L'Orignal, east of Ottawa.
'Shoot in my own backyard': Ottawa film industry thriving
The film and TV production industries are thriving in Ottawa, the city posted on X.
OPP provide new details on tip, investigation that led to arrests in Lucas Shortreed’s death
Ontario Provincial Police are releasing more details about the tip that led to arrests for the hit and run collision that killed Lucas Shortreed in 2008.
School employee charged with sexual assault involving child
A part-time employee at a Guelph elementary school is facing sexual assault charges involving a child.
Sask. saw 'off the charts' reports of tick able to carry Lyme disease
A record number of black-legged ticks, the species capable of carrying Lyme disease, are being reported in Saskatchewan.
Nearly 190 people in Sask. died from COVID-19 in 2023
The Saskatchewan government released its final COVID-19 numbers for 2023 on Friday.
Snow blankets parts of the province
Winter was slow to arrive this year, but it is finally here in many parts of the province .
First Nations couple unhappy with treatment at Sudbury store, calling it a human rights violation
An Indigenous family from Whitefish River First Nation say their rights were violated during a recent shopping trip to Sudbury.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
Security cam footage helps northern Ont. police arrest porch pirate
In Cochrane, Ont., this week, footage from a security cam led to the arrest of a suspected porch pirate.
Inside the RCAF mission to rescue 10 people in N.W.T. plane crash
Flying 2,000 feet above the frozen wilderness in the Northwest Territories, flares illuminated the sky as Sgt. Vincent CBenoit stood by the open bay doors of the Hercules aircraft and got ready to jump.
'Citizens shouldn't be dying': Criminologist raising concerns about police violence in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg-based criminologist is raising concerns about police violence in the city, saying that the incidents involving police are becoming more violent and preventable.
'Impact residents in a positive way': Sask.'s newest addictions treatment facility to open in spring
A 60-bed addictions treatment facility will be opening at the former Living Skies Retreat and Conference Centre near Lumsden.
Youth charged after alleged threats made against school in Balgonie: RCMP
White Butte RCMP say a youth was taken into custody and charged after learning of alleged threats made towards a school in Balgonie.
