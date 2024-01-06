2-alarm fire burns multi-family units in Sage Hill

An investigation is underway into a two-alarm fire early Saturday in Sage Hill.

At around 12:50 a.m., crews responded to the 100 block of Sage Hill Terrace N.W. where they discovered two multi-family homes under construction on fire.

A second alarm was called to bring more resources to the scene. Crews used aerial ladders and platforms to limit the spread, although the fire did spread to a third unit.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with photo or video is asked to contact the fire department at piofire@calgary.ca.