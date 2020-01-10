CALGARY -- Two Albertans have added their names to NASA’s basic astronaut training graduate list.

Calgarian Jenni Sidey-Gibbons and Joshua Kutryk, from Fort Saskatchewan, celebrated the completion of basic training Friday at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Tex.

They are the Canadian Space Agency’s 13th and 14th astronauts.

Sidey-Gibbons and Kutryk were part of a 13-person team that went through an extensive program that makes them eligible to head up, up and away.

They are now able to travel to space — and possibly to the moon — during a time when multiple countries are looking to ramp up trips past the International Space Station.

The training they went through involved several skills that will help them in space, including language, robotics proficiency, flight and spacewalking.

But the duo aren’t the only ones making Canucks proud. Their supervisor, Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, was the first-ever Canadian to oversee the program.