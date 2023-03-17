2 arrested, third sought after nearly $100K swiped in Calgary distraction thefts

The Calgary Police Service confirms two men have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third suspect in connection with a recent string of distraction thefts.

According to police, 12 distraction theft cases were reported from late January into early February and the victims lost nearly $100,000 combined.

The accused allegedly watched and noted their personal identification numbers of the victims while they were making purchases with their debit or credit cards at major retail stores in the Calgary area. The men would then approach the victims and distract them while stealing the physical financial cards.

With the correct PINs memorized, the stolen debit or credit cards would then be used to withdraw cash or make fraudulent purchases.

Two of the suspects were arrested on March 9 and charged in connection with all 12 cases.

Florian Paun, 42, and Ion Tirna, 55, each face 29 charges related to theft or fraud including:

Theft of credit card;

Defrauding a person; and

Possession of stolen property.

CPS officials say stolen credit cards belonging to a victim who had yet to report the theft of their cards were found during the arrest.

Paun and Tirna are scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Warrants have been issued for 24-year-old Petrisor Adrian Marior on 29 offences.

The wanted man is described as:

Between 175 and 183 centimetres (5'9" and 6') tall;

Having a medium-to-heavy build;

Having brown hair; and

Having brown eyes

Anyone who has been the victim of distraction theft or has information regarding Marior's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.