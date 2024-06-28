CALGARY
    Beat Beethoven: CPO teams with Run Calgary to present a road race unlike any other

    The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a free concert Sept. 8 at Prince's Island Park on Sept. 8, as runners compete in a 4 km or 8 km road race. (Courtesy Facebook/Run Calgary) The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a free concert Sept. 8 at Prince's Island Park on Sept. 8, as runners compete in a 4 km or 8 km road race. (Courtesy Facebook/Run Calgary)
    This is one road race where runners can leave their blue tooth at home.

    Run Calgary and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra are teaming up to present the seventh annual Beat Beethoven run on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Prince’s Island Park.

    The run will coincide with a free outdoor concert for all Calgarians by the CPO.

    Participants are invited to run, walk or maybe even waltz along a four-kilometre or looped eight-kilometre course that runs along the beautiful Bow River while the philharmonic performs.

    Rather than setting your Apple watch to time your splits, you can time them to the symphony’s orchestral movements.

    CPO musical director Rune Bergmann will lead the orchestra through a 50-minute performance of some of Beethoven’s best tunes during the race.

    When the runners return, following a short break, the CPO will continue with a performance of a variety of great composers. It’s a family-friendly event, so grab blankets, picnic baskets and lawn chairs.

    The concert is open to everyone and free with registration at calgaryphil.com.

    To register for the road race, go to runyyc.ca.

