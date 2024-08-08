2 Calgary men face multiple charges in relation to robberies of casino visitors

Two Calgary men have been charged in relation to a series of robberies targeting victims leaving local casinos.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, at around 1:40 a.m., a victim returned home to southwest Calgary after spending the night at ACE Airport Casino, located at 40 Aero Cres. N.E.

Police believe he left his vehicle to go inside his residence when two men pushed him to the ground and threatened him with a gun, before fleeing in a black sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Aug. 5, two more robberies took place early in the morning, both featuring victims who left the ACE Airport Casino and were followed home by suspects.

Once the victims arrived home, they were approached by two men who demanded cash and belongings while threatening each victim with a gun.

Both times, the suspects fled after obtaining an unspecified amount of cash.

After receiving a trio of reports, police were able to identify a suspect vehicle.

That allowed officers to track the suspects and prevent them from targeting more victims.

Wednesday, at 4:15 a.m., police arrested the men at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, at 3777 Grey Eagle Dr. S.W.

Tyler Gerard Chabot, 31, of Calgary was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of committing an offence while disguised and possession of crack cocaine.

Anthony Richard Vander Heide, 30, of Calgary, was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

“This investigation resulted in the apprehension of two dangerous men who were targeting unsuspecting victims at their homes following an enjoyable night out,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Cory Tait, in a media release.

“Thanks to our investigators who intervened this criminal behaviour, further victimization was prevented," Tait added. "As always, we are reminding Calgarians to stay vigilant, be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.