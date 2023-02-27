2 charged in stabbing at Lethbridge's Enmax Centre

Two men have surrendered to police following a Sunday afternoon stabbing at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge that sent one person to hospital.

Officers were called to the arena at approximately 2 p.m. for an unrelated matter when, according to Lethbridge Police Service officials, they were informed by security of a stabbing.

The scene was secured and an injured male, age not released, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. As of Monday afternoon, his condition had stabilized.

Police spoke with several people who witnessed the stabbing attack and retrieved cell phone footage of the incident that is believed to have been targeted and not random.

Two 22-year-old men — Dylan Jeremy Brave Rock of the Blood Reserve and Dalton Mark Old Shoes of Lethbridge — turned themselves in to Blood Tribe Police Sunday evening.

The accused have both been charged with:

Aggravated assault;

Assault with a weapon; and,

Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

Brave Rock and Old Shoes remained in custody ahead of their interim release hearings.

The Enmax Centre hosted the 20223 International Peace Pow Wow over the weekend.