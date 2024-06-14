2 dead, 1 injured in motor vehicle collision along Highway 2A

A motor vehicle collision in the High River area on Friday left two people dead and sent a third person to hospital.

High River RCMP say the crash happened along Highway 2A between 434 and 466 avenues.

EMS was called in shortly before 3:30 p.m.

According to EMS, paramedics arrived to a two-vehicle, head-on collision.

Two people were declared dead at the scene.

A third person was flown by STARS air ambulance to Foothills hospital in Calgary in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

All crash victims were adults but their exact ages, as well as their genders, are not known.

At the time of this writing, no traffic was able to pass through and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

No details were available as to what led to the incident.

RCMP say more information will be provided after the collision reconstructionist has arrived and the scene has been cleared.