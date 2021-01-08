CALGARY -- Two Drumheller residents face criminal charges after Drumheller RCMP officers seized quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxymethalone and methylendioxyamphetamine from their residence.

Early Jan. 7, 2021, in response to a recent investigation into street level drug trafficking activities, officers executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances search warrant on a residence in the 500 block of Third Avenue West.

Drumheller residents Jeffrey Lee Morse, 39 and Sarah Lee Alderson, 24, face numerous charges including the following:

* Production of cocaine

* Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

* Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

* Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

* Possession of oxymethalone for the purpose of

* Possession of methylendioxyamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Morse and Alderson were released. They are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 26, 2021.

Anyone wishing to report suspected drug or gang activity can contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple Store or Google Play.