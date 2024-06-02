CALGARY
Calgary

    • Parks Canada issues bear warning for Bow Valley Parkway

    A bear warning was issued in part of Banff National Park on June 2, 2024. (Photo: Parks Canada) A bear warning was issued in part of Banff National Park on June 2, 2024. (Photo: Parks Canada)
    A bear warning is in effect in part of Banff National Park.

    Parks Canada says black bears and grizzly bears have been spotted in all areas on Bow Valley Parkway between the Legacy Trail east entrance and Johnston Canyon.

    This includes the Johnston Canyon Campground and parking lot 1 and 2.

    Parks Canada says people should travel in groups, make noise while hiking or cycling, keep pets on leash, and carry bear spray and know how to use it.

    They also remind park visitors to view all wildlife from a safe distance and do not approach or startle them.

    Minimum distances are 100 meters for bears, wolves, cougars, and coyotes and 30 meters for deer, elk, sheep, and moose.

    If you do see a bear you're asked to report it to the visitor centre at the Johnston Canyon Campground kiosk or Banff Dispatch at 403-762-1470. 

