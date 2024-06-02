CALGARY
Calgary

    • Grassfire south of park causes Calaway Park to close early

    Calaway Park announced an early closing Sunday afternoon due to a grassfire south of the park. (Photo: Facebook) Calaway Park announced an early closing Sunday afternoon due to a grassfire south of the park. (Photo: Facebook)
    A grassfire south of Calaway Park forced the amusement park to close early Sunday afternoon.

    At around 3:30 p.m., the park posted the news on its Facebook page.

    “We are doing an accelerated close due to this grass fire,” it said. “Further updates will be provided.”

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

