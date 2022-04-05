2 homes damaged by fire in south Lethbridge

A house fire broke out in the Coulee Creek S. area around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews from three stations responded to the call to find a two-storey home ablaze. A neighbouring house directly to the east was also impacted.

“No injuries have been reported and the estimated damage is $420,000,” according to a release from the Lethbridge Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.






