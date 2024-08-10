2 in custody following RCMP operation in northern Alberta community of Chateh

Mounties out of Chateh say two individuals are in custody following an operation in the northern Alberta community on Friday evening.

Chateh RCMP issued a release around 6:40 p.m., advising civilians to stay away from the North Trailer Park.

Later, shortly after 9 p.m., the RCMP announced the operation was over, police were clearing out of the area and two people had been taken into custody.

No further information was offered at the time, though the Mounties did say details of Friday evening’s operation would be disclosed in the coming days.

Chateh is located approximately 100 kilometres northwest of High Level and 850 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.