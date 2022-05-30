2 Lethbridge men charged, weapons seized in weekend bust

Two men from Lethbridge are facing charges after police say they were in possession of several weapons and a cache of stolen property over the weekend.

Lethbridge police say they responded to a home in the 500 block of 26 Street South for reports that a theft had occurred.

Further investigation led officers to a home in the 1600 block of Second Avenue North where they arrested two men.

A search of the home and associated vehicle discovered:

Three firearms;

Ammunition;

Bear spray; and

Stolen property including a vehicle.

Donovan James Holmberg, 36, and Nelson Myles Mumford, 35, are both charged with:

Three counts of possession of an unauthorized firearm;

Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle;

Theft under $5,000;

Possession of a prohibited firearm; and

Breach of a firearms prohibition.

Further charges are pending, police say.

Both men were remanded into custody.