2 men killed in plane crash near Didsbury

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash in central Alberta that killed two people.

RCMP say the small aircraft went down in a field near Range Road 285 and Township Road 312 in Mountain View County just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both the pilot and passenger were killed in the crash.

RCMP have not released the victims' names, but say the pilot was a 69-year-old Didsbury resident and the passenger was a 65-year-old.

"RCMP send their deepest condolences to all affected by this tragedy," said a Thursday release.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The town of Didsbury is located roughly 60 kilometres north of Calgary.