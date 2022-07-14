2 men killed in plane crash near Didsbury

2 men killed in plane crash near Didsbury

File Photo File Photo

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina