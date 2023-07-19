2 motorcyclists injured in separate Wednesday collisions

Two motorcyclists were injured in a pair of collisions that took place Wednesday.

Around 12:48 p.m. at Deerfoot and 17 Avenue S.E., police responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV. Police believe the SUV merged into an eastbound lane, which resulted in the motorcycle collidng with it.

The motorcycle driver, a man in his 50s, was transported to hospital with potentially life-altering injuries.

The driver of the SUV wasn't injured.

Earlier Wednesday, around 10:50 a.m. at Bonaventure Drive and 99 Avenue S.E., a car and motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist received minor injuries, while the driver of the car was not injured.

At 1:30 p.m., @yyctransportation was reporting that eastbound traffic on 17 Avenue S.E. was closed. It asked that motorists use alternate routes.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Calgary police said on social media that 17 Avenue S.E. is now closed in both directions.